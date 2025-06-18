Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar Joins Reddit as Brand Ambassador, Uniting Sports Fans Worldwide

Reddit names Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its global brand ambassador. Fans can engage with Tendulkar through exclusive Reddit content and a new marketing campaign. This move reflects Reddit's strategy to capitalize on the rising interest in sports, aligning with its partnerships with major sports leagues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:52 IST
Sachin Tendulkar Joins Reddit as Brand Ambassador, Uniting Sports Fans Worldwide
Sachin Tendulkar
  • Country:
  • India

Reddit has unveiled Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as its new global brand ambassador, attracting sports enthusiasts worldwide. This development allows fans exclusive interactions with the legendary player via Reddit communities.

Sachin Tendulkar, known for his cricketing prowess, will use his official Reddit profile to offer personal insights, match analyses, and exclusive content. He will headline a new marketing campaign for Reddit, targeting Indian and international audiences.

This announcement aligns with Reddit's efforts to expand its influence in the sports sector, following a significant increase in sports-related engagement on the platform. Earlier, Reddit launched partnerships with prominent sports leagues, including Serie A, NFL, and NBA, to enhance fan experiences.

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025