Parenting with a Smile: A Journey into Playful Parenting

At a time when parenting advice is just a Google search away, a new book titled 'Parenting with a Smile' offers a refreshing perspective for Indian parents. Published by Playfull Publication, it aims to shift the focus from fear-based parenting to joyous and connected child-rearing practices.

The book is a collaborative effort, authored by parents Kareena and Divya Pritwani, homeschooling expert Eleanor Sybil D'Cruz, and young adults Qudrat Aha and Ajeeb Ajanmya, who were raised through unconventional educational paths. This guide dives into the core values of respect, presence, and emotional attunement.

Introducing the C12 Framework, the book serves as a comprehensive tool for parents seeking growth in emotional, spiritual, and practical areas. By encouraging a collaborative approach to parenting, it positions itself as both a heartwarming narrative and a radical guide for nurturing children's creativity and consciousness.

