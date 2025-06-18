Left Menu

Parenting with a Smile: A Journey into Playful Parenting

Parenting with a Smile by Playfull Publication is a new Indian parenting guide promoting joy and connection over fear and correction. Co-authored by five individuals, it introduces the C12 Framework for holistic child growth, aiming to nurture confidence, compassion, and creativity through shared learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:58 IST
Parenting with a Smile: A Journey into Playful Parenting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

At a time when parenting advice is just a Google search away, a new book titled 'Parenting with a Smile' offers a refreshing perspective for Indian parents. Published by Playfull Publication, it aims to shift the focus from fear-based parenting to joyous and connected child-rearing practices.

The book is a collaborative effort, authored by parents Kareena and Divya Pritwani, homeschooling expert Eleanor Sybil D'Cruz, and young adults Qudrat Aha and Ajeeb Ajanmya, who were raised through unconventional educational paths. This guide dives into the core values of respect, presence, and emotional attunement.

Introducing the C12 Framework, the book serves as a comprehensive tool for parents seeking growth in emotional, spiritual, and practical areas. By encouraging a collaborative approach to parenting, it positions itself as both a heartwarming narrative and a radical guide for nurturing children's creativity and consciousness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025