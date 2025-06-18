Blue Tokai Origins: A New Coffee Experience Unveiled in Gurugram

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, renowned for its specialty brews, has unveiled Blue Tokai Origins in Gurugram's Sector-58. This new cafe offers a comprehensive coffee experience beyond their traditional model, featuring a focus on craftsmanship, community, and culinary artistry.

Spanning 2,000 square feet, Origins invites patrons to savor the nuances of coffee through seven distinct manual brewing techniques at the dedicated Play Bar. A live bakery by Suchali's Artisan Bakehouse adds to the sensory experience, while artisan sourdough and innovative recipes from Chef Auroni Mukherjee elevate the cafe's offerings.

Visual storytelling within the cafe celebrates the journey and dedication behind Blue Tokai's coffee. With plans for workshops and community events, Origins serves as a platform for coffee enthusiasts to engage and explore deeper connections with their favorite brew.