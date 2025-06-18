Revving Up: Joseph Kosinski's 'F1' Brings Formula One Drama to the Big Screen

Joseph Kosinski, the acclaimed filmmaker who directed 'Top Gun: Maverick', is set to captivate audiences once again with his latest project, 'F1'. The film stars Brad Pitt and is set in the fast-paced world of Formula One racing, offering viewers an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.

Kosinski's 'F1' tells the story of once-promising racer Sonny Hayes, portrayed by Pitt, who is brought back to the racing scene by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes, played by Javier Bardem. The film features a strong cast including Damson Idris as a rookie racer, highlighting themes of redemption and teamwork.

Produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and featuring Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton as a producer, 'F1' aims for unparalleled authenticity. Kosinski and his team created new camera systems and integrated them into F1 race cars to deliver stunning IMAX visuals. The film, an Apple Original, will hit theaters worldwide on June 27, with international releases in multiple languages.

(With inputs from agencies.)