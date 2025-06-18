Left Menu

Under 25 Unveils 'Spaces': Redefining Youth Interaction with Mission-Based Ecosystems

Under 25 introduces 'Spaces', transforming its app into interactive, mission-based communities. Spaces offer vibrant experiences, allowing youth to connect, participate, and earn rewards. The launch is celebrated with SpaceFest, a 10-day in-app festival. Under 25 aims to empower youth by creating platforms that enhance their engagement and personal growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:42 IST
Under 25, India's largest youth media network, has unveiled its innovative 'Spaces' feature, transforming user interaction into dynamic, mission-based communities. Responding to direct community feedback, the update turns Spaces from static feeds into vibrant hubs centered around specific interests.

Spaces now offer interactive missions, real-time leaderboards, and exclusive access to engaging experiences. The launch of Spaces is accompanied by SpaceFest, a 10-day festival in the app, spotlighting different Spaces each day. This initiative encourages youth to connect with like-minded peers and engage in creative activities.

Jeel Gandhi, CEO of Under 25, emphasized the platform's commitment to empowering young people through participatory platforms. With a strategic mission to build alongside the youth, Spaces ensures that participants are not just part of a browsing experience but active contributors to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

