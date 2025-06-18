Left Menu

Security Ramp-Up for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims

Police are set to bolster security for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra by planning additional checkpoints in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua. The pilgrimage begins on July 3, with the first batch departing from Bhagwati Nagar. Officers are instructed to reinforce night patrols and identify potential security-enhancement spots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:21 IST
Security Ramp-Up for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In preparation for the Amarnath Yatra, law enforcement is enhancing security measures by organizing additional checkpoints across the border districts of Jammu, Samba, and Kathua to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.

The 38-day pilgrimage is slated to begin on July 3, with the initial group departing from Bhagwati Nagar. Participants will take either the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route or the shorter 14-km Baltal trail, leading to the high-altitude shrine of Amarnath.

Authorities, led by Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma, have ordered officers to increase vigilance, especially during the night, and pinpoint additional locations for security checkpoints. The security audit reviewed base camps, routes, and infrastructure to elevate safety protocols for the religious event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025