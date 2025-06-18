Security Ramp-Up for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims
Police are set to bolster security for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra by planning additional checkpoints in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua. The pilgrimage begins on July 3, with the first batch departing from Bhagwati Nagar. Officers are instructed to reinforce night patrols and identify potential security-enhancement spots.
In preparation for the Amarnath Yatra, law enforcement is enhancing security measures by organizing additional checkpoints across the border districts of Jammu, Samba, and Kathua to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.
The 38-day pilgrimage is slated to begin on July 3, with the initial group departing from Bhagwati Nagar. Participants will take either the traditional 48-km Pahalgam route or the shorter 14-km Baltal trail, leading to the high-altitude shrine of Amarnath.
Authorities, led by Deputy Inspector General Shiv Kumar Sharma, have ordered officers to increase vigilance, especially during the night, and pinpoint additional locations for security checkpoints. The security audit reviewed base camps, routes, and infrastructure to elevate safety protocols for the religious event.
