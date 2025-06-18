Left Menu

Gauhati University’s ‘Chai, Chatters and Chapters’ Podcast Debuts

Gauhati University has launched a new podcast, 'Chai, Chatters and Chapters', to showcase its academic achievements, cultural vibrancy, and research efforts globally. The series will feature episodes exploring the university's diverse community, pioneering research, and student-led initiatives, while addressing broader themes like sustainability and cultural heritage preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 18-06-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 13:31 IST
Gauhati University introduced its official podcast, 'Chai, Chatters and Chapters', on Wednesday, aiming to project the institution's academic and cultural achievements to a global audience. The inaugural episode, featuring Vice Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta, will be available on the university's Facebook and YouTube platforms.

Mahanta emphasized the podcast as a unique platform to communicate Gauhati University's rich legacy, encouraging discussions on its academic pursuits and cultural traditions. He expressed his excitement in participating in the first episode and invited the academic community to engage with the content reflecting the institute's accomplishments and heritage.

The series promises to delve into pioneering research initiatives, ranging from nuclear physics breakthroughs to interdisciplinary innovations, celebrating the university's diverse community. It aims to inspire knowledge-sharing through conversations spanning various academic disciplines, while also highlighting student-led efforts and exploring broader themes like sustainability and cultural heritage preservation.

