Nakoa-Wolf Momoa Joins Father in Dune 3: A New Era Begins

Jason Momoa's son, Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, makes his big-screen debut in Dune 3, joining his father in the legendary franchise. The upcoming film will feature new faces like Ida Brooke and, potentially, Robert Pattinson, while continuing the saga of Paul Atreides, poised within a globally adored sci-fi universe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 14:39 IST
Dune poster (Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Nakoa-Wolf Momoa, son of Jason Momoa, is set to make his cinematic debut in the highly anticipated Dune 3, Deadline reports. He will appear alongside new face Ida Brooke, portraying the Atreides twins, offspring of Timothee Chalamet's Paul Atreides and Zendaya's Chani, following Frank Herbert's original novel events.

This marks a significant step for Nakoa-Wolf, joining his father's portrayal of a resurrected Duncan Idaho, while Brooke gains recognition after roles in Apple's 'Silo' and 'The Primrose Railway Children.' Chalamet and Zendaya, although not formally announced, are among the expected returning cast members.

Dune stands as a renowned multi-format sci-fi universe, with previous films garnering both major box office success and critical acclaim. While the next installment's title and release date remain undisclosed, it is anticipated to follow the narrative path set by 'Dune Messiah', continuing to explore Atreides' complex legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

