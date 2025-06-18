Jayant Chaudhary Applauds UP's Leadership in Law and Sports Development

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary lauded Uttar Pradesh's government for its focus on law and order under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Addressing the media in Baghpat, he expressed confidence in the public's trust towards Adityanath over Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav.

Chaudhary credited the state administration for its commitment to enhancing security and conducting fair police recruitments. Additionally, during the inauguration of a mini-stadium in Khekra, he advocated for equal sports facilities in both rural and urban areas to boost discipline and confidence among the youth.

The RLD president also emphasized education's role, particularly upgrading schools, in empowering youth alongside connecting them with self-employment opportunities. His party, formerly allied with the Samajwadi Party, joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)