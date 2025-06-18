Left Menu

Jayant Chaudhary Applauds UP's Leadership in Law and Sports Development

Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary commended Uttar Pradesh's law and order under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, highlighting public trust and security improvement. At an event in Baghpat, Chaudhary emphasized the importance of equal sports facilities in villages and cities, and noted steps in education and employment for youth empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 18-06-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 15:01 IST
Jayant Chaudhary Applauds UP's Leadership in Law and Sports Development
Jayant Chaudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary lauded Uttar Pradesh's government for its focus on law and order under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Addressing the media in Baghpat, he expressed confidence in the public's trust towards Adityanath over Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav.

Chaudhary credited the state administration for its commitment to enhancing security and conducting fair police recruitments. Additionally, during the inauguration of a mini-stadium in Khekra, he advocated for equal sports facilities in both rural and urban areas to boost discipline and confidence among the youth.

The RLD president also emphasized education's role, particularly upgrading schools, in empowering youth alongside connecting them with self-employment opportunities. His party, formerly allied with the Samajwadi Party, joined the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025