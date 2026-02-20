Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Condemns Protest at AI Impact Summit: A Nation's Image at Stake

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Indian Youth Congress's protest at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. He termed it a 'shameful' act aimed at tarnishing India's image, urging stringent action against those involved. The summit highlighted India's technological advancements and global participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday issued a strong condemnation of the protest staged by the Indian Youth Congress at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, describing the incident as 'shameful'. Speaking at the state Assembly, Adityanath called for the strictest action against those responsible for what he characterized as an attempt to tarnish India's global image.

Addressing the role of the summit, Adityanath noted that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is establishing itself as a major global power. However, the protest, which he alleged was orchestrated by the youth organization of the Congress, aimed to damage the nation's credibility worldwide.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of condemning actions that harm India's reputation, especially when hosting international events such as the AI Impact Summit, which attracted participation from over 100 countries. Adityanath highlighted India's strides in technological fields, marking the AI-related advancements as a significant step in India's Industry 4.0 revolution.

