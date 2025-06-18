Tragedy on the Trek: Kedarnath Landslide Claims Lives
A landslide near the Kedarnath shrine resulted in the deaths of two palanquin carriers from Jammu and Kashmir and injured three others, including a pilgrim from Gujarat. Local authorities launched a rescue operation following the incident. The area remains under police surveillance to ensure the safety of pilgrims.
A landslide struck the trek route to the Kedarnath shrine, leaving two dead and three injured, including pilgrims, police reported on Wednesday.
Nitin Kumar and Chandrashekhar, both palanquin carriers from Doda in Jammu and Kashmir, were identified among the deceased.
The incident occurred around 11:20 am, near Junglechatti Ghat, where boulders descended upon trekkers. A rescue operation was swiftly executed by police and the State Disaster Response Force, despite the challenging terrain. Operations continue with police escorting pilgrims along the affected route.
