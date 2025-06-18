INS Arnala: The New Vanguard of India's Naval Aspirations

INS Arnala, the first warship in the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft series, has been officially inducted into the Indian Navy. The vessel is designed for subsurface surveillance, search and rescue missions, and low-intensity maritime operations.

The commissioning ceremony took place at the Naval Dockyard, with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan emphasizing the Navy's transition from a 'buyer's navy' to a 'builder's navy.' This transformation represents the core of India's 'Blue Water aspirations.'

The 77-meter long warship, notable for being propelled by a unique diesel engine-waterjet combination, marks a significant innovation with over 80% indigenous content, integrating advanced systems from Indian defense firms. Named after the historic Arnala Fort in Maharashtra, it embodies India's rich maritime legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)