Left Menu

INS Arnala: The New Vanguard of India's Naval Aspirations

INS Arnala, the inaugural vessel in the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft line, joins the Indian Navy. This marks a pivotal shift towards self-reliance in naval design and construction. The ceremony underscored India's commitment to becoming a 'builder's navy,' embodying significant indigenous innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:13 IST
INS Arnala: The New Vanguard of India's Naval Aspirations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

INS Arnala, the first warship in the anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft series, has been officially inducted into the Indian Navy. The vessel is designed for subsurface surveillance, search and rescue missions, and low-intensity maritime operations.

The commissioning ceremony took place at the Naval Dockyard, with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan emphasizing the Navy's transition from a 'buyer's navy' to a 'builder's navy.' This transformation represents the core of India's 'Blue Water aspirations.'

The 77-meter long warship, notable for being propelled by a unique diesel engine-waterjet combination, marks a significant innovation with over 80% indigenous content, integrating advanced systems from Indian defense firms. Named after the historic Arnala Fort in Maharashtra, it embodies India's rich maritime legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025