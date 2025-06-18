Left Menu

Army's Epic Ascent: Honoring Galwan Bravehearts on the Peaks of Ladakh

A 28-member Army mountaineering team scaled Mount Shahi Kangri and Mount Silver Peak in Ladakh. The challenging expedition was to honor soldiers who died in the 2020 Galwan conflict and promote high-altitude adventure tourism. The team overcame harsh conditions, showcasing military prowess and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:26 IST
Army's Epic Ascent: Honoring Galwan Bravehearts on the Peaks of Ladakh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A highly skilled 28-member mountaineering team from the Army successfully ascended the daunting peaks of Mount Shahi Kangri and Mount Silver Peak, both towering over 22,000 feet in Ladakh's Karakoram ranges, as confirmed by a Defence spokesperson.

The meticulously prepared expedition, aimed at honoring the valiant soldiers of Ladakh who perished in the 2020 Galwan conflict, embarked on May 28. After conquering Mount Shahi Kangri and Mount Silver Peak, the event was officially flagged off on Wednesday by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, the General Officer Commanding of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps.

This mountaineering feat not only highlighted the Army's physical, technical, and mental excellence but also encouraged future high-altitude expeditions in the challenging remote regions of Ladakh. The successful mission further inspired potential civil mountaineering teams to explore these peaks, bolstering adventure tourism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025