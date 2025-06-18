Army's Epic Ascent: Honoring Galwan Bravehearts on the Peaks of Ladakh

A highly skilled 28-member mountaineering team from the Army successfully ascended the daunting peaks of Mount Shahi Kangri and Mount Silver Peak, both towering over 22,000 feet in Ladakh's Karakoram ranges, as confirmed by a Defence spokesperson.

The meticulously prepared expedition, aimed at honoring the valiant soldiers of Ladakh who perished in the 2020 Galwan conflict, embarked on May 28. After conquering Mount Shahi Kangri and Mount Silver Peak, the event was officially flagged off on Wednesday by Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, the General Officer Commanding of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps.

This mountaineering feat not only highlighted the Army's physical, technical, and mental excellence but also encouraged future high-altitude expeditions in the challenging remote regions of Ladakh. The successful mission further inspired potential civil mountaineering teams to explore these peaks, bolstering adventure tourism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)