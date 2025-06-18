From Engineer to Skincare Pioneer: The Journey of Jhansi Rani Vedachalam

In a remarkable career pivot, Jhansi Rani Vedachalam, a former software engineer at Microsoft, ventured into the world of skincare, driven by her lifelong battle with hyperpigmentation.

Frustrated by the lack of effective products for Indian skin tones, she harnessed her scientific background to create Jiore, a brand dedicated to addressing this oversight.

Through relentless dedication to quality and research, Jiore's tan-removal soaps achieved global acclaim, redefining skincare solutions for melanin-rich skin and earning substantial financial success.

