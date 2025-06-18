Left Menu

From Engineer to Skincare Pioneer: The Journey of Jhansi Rani Vedachalam

Jhansi Rani Vedachalam left a prestigious job at Microsoft to create Jiore, a skincare brand focused on products for melanin-rich skin. Inspired by her personal struggles with hyperpigmentation, she overcame numerous challenges to develop soaps that became a global sensation, epitomizing innovation and quality in skincare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 17:37 IST
In a remarkable career pivot, Jhansi Rani Vedachalam, a former software engineer at Microsoft, ventured into the world of skincare, driven by her lifelong battle with hyperpigmentation.

Frustrated by the lack of effective products for Indian skin tones, she harnessed her scientific background to create Jiore, a brand dedicated to addressing this oversight.

Through relentless dedication to quality and research, Jiore's tan-removal soaps achieved global acclaim, redefining skincare solutions for melanin-rich skin and earning substantial financial success.

