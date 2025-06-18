Delhi Assembly's Heritage Transformation Underway

Minister Ashish Sood has mandated the Directorate of Education (DoE) to vacate its office within the Delhi Assembly premises. This action comes after Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta urged authorities to free up space for heritage site developments.

On May 30, Speaker Gupta addressed Chief Secretary Dharmendra, advocating for the removal of departmental offices, including the DoE, to facilitate the Assembly's proposed heritage transformation.

In a concerted effort to enhance the site's historical value, plans include renovating the building into a landmark of national prominence with added facilities like a museum and exhibition gallery, as per Gupta's broader vision.

