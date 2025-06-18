Left Menu

Delhi Assembly's Heritage Transformation Underway

Delhi cabinet minister Ashish Sood has instructed the Directorate of Education to vacate its office in the Assembly premises. This directive follows a letter from Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta aimed at clearing space for the complex's transformation into a heritage property of national significance.

Updated: 18-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Minister Ashish Sood has mandated the Directorate of Education (DoE) to vacate its office within the Delhi Assembly premises. This action comes after Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta urged authorities to free up space for heritage site developments.

On May 30, Speaker Gupta addressed Chief Secretary Dharmendra, advocating for the removal of departmental offices, including the DoE, to facilitate the Assembly's proposed heritage transformation.

In a concerted effort to enhance the site's historical value, plans include renovating the building into a landmark of national prominence with added facilities like a museum and exhibition gallery, as per Gupta's broader vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

