Karnataka Snubs 'Thug Life': No Release Despite Court Green Light

The release of Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' in Karnataka is off the table, the state distributor confirmed on Wednesday, even with a favorable Supreme Court ruling. The decision is a strategic business choice influenced by potential poor revenue post the film's earlier national release.

Distributor Venkatesh Kamalakar cited that releasing the film would not be sensible given the regional backlash against Haasan's remarks on the Kannada language and the tepid response to his past movies in Karnataka. Despite the Supreme Court urging state duty to facilitate film releases post-certification, Kamalakar remains unconvinced about the film's profitability in the present scenario.

The controversy has sparked protests from pro-Kannada groups, complicating the situation further. The Bengaluru Police has stepped in, enforcing restrictions on protests outside designated areas. Nevertheless, defiance persists among activists who continue to resist screenings of the film.