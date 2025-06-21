Left Menu

Harmony in Motion: Kashmir Embraces International Yoga Day

Kashmir celebrated the 11th International Day of Yoga with events held at notable locations including the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, attracting hundreds of participants. The focus was on promoting yoga's health benefits and showcasing the region’s peaceful environment. Yoga sessions were conducted by security forces and railway station employees across the Valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-06-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 16:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 11th International Day of Yoga swept across the Kashmir Valley on Saturday, drawing participants from diverse backgrounds. Key figures, such as Jammu and Kashmir Health and Education Minister Sakina Itoo and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, took part in main events held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre overlooking Dal Lake.

The BJP's J-K unit marked the day symbolically at Lal Chowk's iconic clock tower. BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur emphasized not only yoga's health benefits but also aimed to reassure tourists of the region's safety and tranquility.

District headquarters, educational institutions, and tourist spots hosted events themed 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.' Security forces, including the Army, BSF, and CRPF, participated, reaffirming yoga's role in fostering physical and mental wellness. The Kashmir BSF, among others, pledged to integrate yoga into daily life for holistic well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)

