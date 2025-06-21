Harmony in Motion: Kashmir Embraces International Yoga Day

The 11th International Day of Yoga swept across the Kashmir Valley on Saturday, drawing participants from diverse backgrounds. Key figures, such as Jammu and Kashmir Health and Education Minister Sakina Itoo and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, took part in main events held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre overlooking Dal Lake.

The BJP's J-K unit marked the day symbolically at Lal Chowk's iconic clock tower. BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur emphasized not only yoga's health benefits but also aimed to reassure tourists of the region's safety and tranquility.

District headquarters, educational institutions, and tourist spots hosted events themed 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.' Security forces, including the Army, BSF, and CRPF, participated, reaffirming yoga's role in fostering physical and mental wellness. The Kashmir BSF, among others, pledged to integrate yoga into daily life for holistic well-being.

(With inputs from agencies.)