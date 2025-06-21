Tears and Tributes: Remembering Deepak Pathak at Funeral

Emotional scenes marked the funeral of Air India crew member Deepak Pathak. His remains were consigned to flames at Badlapur with thousands of mourners in attendance. The 34-year-old crew member died in the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, after serving the national carrier for over a decade.

Pathak's body, returned to his family after nine days of DNA identification, arrived at his residence with a large portrait by the coffin, offering a silent tribute amidst flower-decked respects. As mourners gathered, heartfelt emotions were visible, recalling memories of his last call to family before the flight.

Pathak, the third of five siblings, is mourned by his parents, wife, and sisters. His funeral procession saw an overwhelming turnout, as friends and family accompanied the procession to the crematorium, reflecting on the loved ones lost, including each of the crew members tragically departed from Maharashtra.

