Tears and Tributes: Remembering Deepak Pathak at Funeral
Air India crew member Deepak Pathak was honoured at a funeral in Badlapur, with thousands attending to bid farewell. Pathak, who died in a tragic plane crash, was remembered by family and friends as his coffin arrived at his residence. Emotional scenes followed the procession to Manjarli crematorium.
- Country:
- India
Emotional scenes marked the funeral of Air India crew member Deepak Pathak. His remains were consigned to flames at Badlapur with thousands of mourners in attendance. The 34-year-old crew member died in the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, after serving the national carrier for over a decade.
Pathak's body, returned to his family after nine days of DNA identification, arrived at his residence with a large portrait by the coffin, offering a silent tribute amidst flower-decked respects. As mourners gathered, heartfelt emotions were visible, recalling memories of his last call to family before the flight.
Pathak, the third of five siblings, is mourned by his parents, wife, and sisters. His funeral procession saw an overwhelming turnout, as friends and family accompanied the procession to the crematorium, reflecting on the loved ones lost, including each of the crew members tragically departed from Maharashtra.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat Mourns: Remembering Vijay Rupani, Victim of Air India Tragedy
Air India Tragedy: CEO Promises Transparency
Revealed: Black Box Recovery Sparks Investigation in Air India Tragedy
Air India Tragedy: Nation Mourns as Ahmedabad Flight Crash Claims Lives
Boeing and Tata Sons Address Air India Tragedy in Crisis Meeting