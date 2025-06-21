Yoga Resurgence: Rajasthan's Spiritual Revival and Global Recognition

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday praised the resurgence of India's ancient Sanatan culture under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting strong progress in spiritual and cultural arenas.

He attributed the global recognition of yoga to Modi's efforts, speaking at the International Day of Yoga event in Jaisalmer where he joined locals for a session. Sharma also noted that Rajasthan is enhancing major religious sites, such as Tanot Mata temple and Ramdevra, inspired by Modi's vision for spirituality and development.

The celebratory Yoga Day functions extended across the state, with participation in Jaipur by Governor Haribhau Bagade and others. The Indian Army also held sessions while promoting wellness and spiritual unity. Special guests from South Africa participated under the AYUSH Ministry's Yoga Bandhan initiative, demonstrating India's spiritual influence on a global stage.

