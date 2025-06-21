Yoga: The Global Health Saviour Amid Turmoil
Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi highlighted yoga's global significance, emphasizing its role as a saviour for health and a source of positivity in a troubled world. Celebrating International Yoga Day, Naqvi praised yoga's unifying essence and its potential to promote peace, harmony, and well-being worldwide.
On International Yoga Day, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi underscored yoga's pivotal role in global health, referring to it as a potent platform for positivity amid worldwide chaos.
Addressing a gathering at Roshan Bagh, Naqvi, who participated in a yoga camp, emphasized that yoga transcends religious and regional barriers, serving as a 'golden key to good health' for humanity.
Naqvi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in making June 21 the UN-recognized International Yoga Day, transforming yoga into a global festival of health and peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
