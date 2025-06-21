Left Menu

Yoga: The Global Health Saviour Amid Turmoil

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi highlighted yoga's global significance, emphasizing its role as a saviour for health and a source of positivity in a troubled world. Celebrating International Yoga Day, Naqvi praised yoga's unifying essence and its potential to promote peace, harmony, and well-being worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rampur | Updated: 21-06-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 19:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On International Yoga Day, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi underscored yoga's pivotal role in global health, referring to it as a potent platform for positivity amid worldwide chaos.

Addressing a gathering at Roshan Bagh, Naqvi, who participated in a yoga camp, emphasized that yoga transcends religious and regional barriers, serving as a 'golden key to good health' for humanity.

Naqvi credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in making June 21 the UN-recognized International Yoga Day, transforming yoga into a global festival of health and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

