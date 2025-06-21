Left Menu

India's Yoga Day: A Global Phenomenon of Peace and Unity

The 11th International Day of Yoga saw massive participation across India, led by PM Narendra Modi from Visakhapatnam. Celebrations highlighted yoga's role in promoting global peace and unity. Defence organizations, government officials, and citizens participated in events that showcased yoga as a symbol of India's soft power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Millions of Indians participated in the 11th International Day of Yoga, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Visakhapatnam. The celebrations emphasized yoga's unifying power amid global tensions.

Modi, dressed in white, conducted a mass yoga session at RK beach, highlighting yoga's potential as a 'pause button' for humanity to achieve peace and unity. The event, joined by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jammu and Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani in Delhi, underscored the widespread appreciation of yoga as a valuable cultural export.

Celebrations were widespread, with participation from the Indian armed forces, government officials, and the general public nationwide. Globally, yoga day was marked by events at New York's Times Square and the Eiffel Tower, strengthening yoga's status as a global ambassador of wellness transcending boundaries and cultures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

