Stretching Peace Across Kashmir: Yoga Day Celebrations Promote Harmony
The 11th International Day of Yoga was celebrated throughout Kashmir, emphasizing peace and holistic health. Key figures participated in the events held at notable locations like SKICC and the iconic Lal Chowk. Yoga sessions were organized at district headquarters and by security forces, promoting physical and mental well-being.
- Country:
- India
The Kashmir Valley came alive with serene movements on the 11th International Day of Yoga, as diverse groups convened to perform 'asanas' that symbolized a collective yearning for peace and wellness. The central celebration took place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, painting a harmonious picture against the backdrop of Dal Lake.
Distinguished personalities, including Health and Education Minister Sakina Itoo and J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, graced the event. Sinha underscored yoga's vital role in stress reduction and life enhancement, aligning with the year's theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' which advocates a holistic health approach.
Activities spread across district headquarters and iconic landmarks like Lal Chowk, where the BJP's message of a peaceful Kashmir resonated. The day concluded with a universal pledge to embrace yoga's benefits, fostering discipline and care among diverse participants, including security forces and railway personnel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Yoga Day
- SKICC
- Dal Lake
- Holistic Health
- Sakina Itoo
- Manoj Sinha
- Peace
- Lal Chowk
- Wellness
ALSO READ
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Ushers Industrial Renaissance in J&K
Governor Patel's Holistic Healthcare Mission
Empowering Individuals: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's Initiative for Social Welfare
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha Prioritizes Terrorism Eradication in J&K
PM Modi's Holistic Health Revolution Lauded by Amit Shah