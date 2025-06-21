Stretching Peace Across Kashmir: Yoga Day Celebrations Promote Harmony

The Kashmir Valley came alive with serene movements on the 11th International Day of Yoga, as diverse groups convened to perform 'asanas' that symbolized a collective yearning for peace and wellness. The central celebration took place at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, painting a harmonious picture against the backdrop of Dal Lake.

Distinguished personalities, including Health and Education Minister Sakina Itoo and J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, graced the event. Sinha underscored yoga's vital role in stress reduction and life enhancement, aligning with the year's theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health,' which advocates a holistic health approach.

Activities spread across district headquarters and iconic landmarks like Lal Chowk, where the BJP's message of a peaceful Kashmir resonated. The day concluded with a universal pledge to embrace yoga's benefits, fostering discipline and care among diverse participants, including security forces and railway personnel.

