Karnataka Celebrates International Yoga Day with Massive Participation and New Initiatives

Karnataka marked the 11th International Yoga Day with large-scale events, including a mass yoga demonstration at Vidhana Soudha and multiple new initiatives to promote yoga. The day saw participation from notable figures and set the stage for extensive yoga integration in community health centers and educational institutions.

Karnataka celebrated the 11th International Yoga Day with enthusiasm and innovation, hosting a synchronized mass yoga demonstration at the iconic Vidhana Soudha. Key figures like Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao participated, underscoring the state's commitment to making yoga accessible across all public health and educational institutions.

The event highlighted a series of initiatives including the 'Yoga Sangam' under Union AYUSH Ministry, aimed at propagating yoga's holistic health benefits. Plans are underway to designate Mysuru as a 'Yoga District', with initiatives set to promote yoga practice among citizens, integrating traditional Ashtanga Yoga into daily routines.

New yoga programs such as 'Yoga Mandira' centers, to be established across government hospitals, and events like 'Yoga Mahakumbh', illustrate Karnataka's dedication to positioning itself as a beacon of well-being and health. The international celebration drew participation from various sectors, establishing a unified spirit towards a healthier society.

