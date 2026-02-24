Drug Bust in Mysuru: Police Nab Four with Ecstasy Worth Rs 10.30 Lakh
Police arrested four individuals in Mysuru and seized ecstasy pills worth Rs 10.30 lakh. Acting on intelligence, they conducted searches within Mandi Police Station's jurisdiction. The arrested are Zia Ulla, Javeed Ahmed, Sohail Pasha, and Nuhaid Khan. Investigations continue into the source and distribution network.
In a significant drug bust, police authorities in Mysuru have arrested four individuals and seized contraband valued at Rs 10.30 lakh. The operation, based on specific intelligence, targeted areas within the Mandi Police Station limits on Monday, leading to the recovery of 103 grams of ecstasy (MDMA) pills.
The accused have been identified as Zia Ulla (28), Javeed Ahmed (46), Sohail Pasha (19), and Nuhaid Khan (23). They were allegedly involved in an active drug distribution network across the region, operating primarily out of Mysuru.
A police spokesperson confirmed ongoing investigations to uncover the broader source and distribution network of the contraband. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.
