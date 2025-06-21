Left Menu

Stonehenge Sizzles Under Summer Solstice Sun

As the longest day of the year dawned, thousands gathered at Stonehenge to celebrate the summer solstice. The ancient monument in England witnessed a stunning sunrise, marking the occasion. Despite intense heat, revelers, including druids and tourists, flocked to the site, echoing its historical allure and significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Stonehenge drew an enthusiastic crowd as the sun rose on Saturday, marking the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere at one of the world's most renowned prehistoric sites.

The solstice sees visitors allowed to walk among the stones; otherwise, the area is restricted. This year, more than 25,000 people, including druids, pagans, and tourists, attended in person, while over 400,000 watched online. Despite soaring temperatures, the event maintained its festive atmosphere.

Stonehenge, over 5,000 years old, continues to mystify and attract interest. Theories about its purpose range widely, but its alignment with the solstices remains a central and agreed-upon feature. The monument stands as a testament to ancient engineering and cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

