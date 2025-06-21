Stonehenge Sizzles Under Summer Solstice Sun

Stonehenge drew an enthusiastic crowd as the sun rose on Saturday, marking the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere at one of the world's most renowned prehistoric sites.

The solstice sees visitors allowed to walk among the stones; otherwise, the area is restricted. This year, more than 25,000 people, including druids, pagans, and tourists, attended in person, while over 400,000 watched online. Despite soaring temperatures, the event maintained its festive atmosphere.

Stonehenge, over 5,000 years old, continues to mystify and attract interest. Theories about its purpose range widely, but its alignment with the solstices remains a central and agreed-upon feature. The monument stands as a testament to ancient engineering and cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)