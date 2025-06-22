In a whirlwind of entertainment developments, U.S. singer Chris Brown has entered a not guilty plea in a UK court following allegations of an assault at a London club. Prosecutors claim the attack involved a tequila bottle, marking a serious legal moment for the artist involved with producer Abraham Diaw.

Meanwhile, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has fulfilled a long-standing dream by driving a Formula One car, having tested the McLaren MCL60 on the circuit in Austin. As his new F1 movie prepares for release, Pitt adds this unique experience to his many accomplishments.

Also capturing headlines, designer Giorgio Armani will not be attending his fashion shows during Milan's Men's Fashion Week due to health reasons. In another high-profile event, Venice braces for Jeff Bezos' upcoming wedding, while K-pop fans celebrate BTS' Suga completing military service. Finally, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former assistant testifies about alleged drug procurement and organizing extravagant sex parties, adding to his ongoing legal battles.

