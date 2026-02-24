Customs Strike: Major Drug and Gold Bust at Mumbai Airport

The Customs Department at Mumbai airport intercepted and seized a substantial quantity of hydroponic weed, valued at over Rs 23 crore, from three travelers arriving from Bangkok, according to officials. The operation, driven by spot checks and the Advance Passenger Information System, resulted in the arrest of the accused under the NDPS Act.

In addition to the drug bust, customs officials also uncovered three separate cases of gold smuggling. A total of 591.9 grams of gold, with a market value of Rs 85.35 lakh, was confiscated from passengers attempting to bring it into the country illicitly. These passengers were booked under the stringent provisions of the Customs Act.

A third incident involved a passenger caught trying to export medicines illegally. The authorities seized the consignment, underscoring the department's robust vigilance and enforcement measures against smuggling activities at one of India's busiest airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)