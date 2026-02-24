Left Menu

Customs Strike: Major Drug and Gold Bust at Mumbai Airport

The Customs Department seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 23 crore and 591.9 grams of gold from passengers at Mumbai airport. The operations led to arrests under the NDPS Act and the Customs Act. Additionally, a passenger was caught attempting to smuggle medicines out of the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:34 IST
The Customs Department at Mumbai airport intercepted and seized a substantial quantity of hydroponic weed, valued at over Rs 23 crore, from three travelers arriving from Bangkok, according to officials. The operation, driven by spot checks and the Advance Passenger Information System, resulted in the arrest of the accused under the NDPS Act.

In addition to the drug bust, customs officials also uncovered three separate cases of gold smuggling. A total of 591.9 grams of gold, with a market value of Rs 85.35 lakh, was confiscated from passengers attempting to bring it into the country illicitly. These passengers were booked under the stringent provisions of the Customs Act.

A third incident involved a passenger caught trying to export medicines illegally. The authorities seized the consignment, underscoring the department's robust vigilance and enforcement measures against smuggling activities at one of India's busiest airports.

