Vijay Deverakonda Faces SC/ST Act Complaint Over 'Retro' Remarks

Actor Vijay Deverakonda is under investigation after a complaint was filed against him for allegedly making comments offensive to the tribal community. The complaint was lodged by Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik. The incident occurred during a 'Retro' film event, prompting a police case in Cyberabad.

Updated: 22-06-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 16:30 IST
Vijay Deverakonda (Photo/instagram/@thedeverakonda). Image Credit: ANI
A complaint has been lodged against actor Vijay Deverakonda under the SC/ST Act following allegations of making remarks that offended the tribal community. The complaint was filed by Nenavath Ashok Kumar Naik, State President of the Joint Action Committee of Tribal Communities, who claims the actor's comments during a pre-release event for the movie 'Retro' were offensive and insulting to tribals.

The Raidurgam Police Station in Cyberabad has registered the case, and an investigation is underway. According to the FIR, the objectionable comments were made on April 26, 2025, during the promotion of 'Retro', a film featuring hero Surya. The complaint demands legal action, alleging the remarks seriously insulted the self-esteem of the tribal community.

On a professional note, Vijay Deverakonda is set to star in the upcoming film 'Kingdom', which sees Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie is now slated for release on July 4, 2025. Produced by Sithara Entertainments along with Fortune Four Cinemas, the film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and editing is by Navin Nooli.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

