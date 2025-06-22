Controversy Erupts as Film 'J.S.K-Janaki vs. State of Kerala' Denied Certification

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has refused to certify the Malayalam film 'J.S.K-Janaki vs. State of Kerala,' sparking a controversy in the film industry. The film stars Union Minister Suresh Gopi and Anupama Parameswaran and is directed by Pravin Narayanan.

The denial reportedly hinges on the use of the name 'Janaki' for the title character, a name associated with Goddess Sita, which the CBFC argues cannot be used in such a context. The film's plot centers around a legal battle fought by an assaulted woman named Janaki against the state.

B Unnikrishnan, General Secretary of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala, criticized the decision, highlighting the concerning limits on creative choice. As filmmakers await a formal notice, the debate raises issues of artistic freedom in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)