ECoR Boosts Rail Connectivity for Puri's Rath Yatra Festival with 365 Special Trains

As the renowned Rath Yatra festival approaches in Puri, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has announced an ambitious initiative to run 365 special trains. These will complement regular services, ensuring pilgrims' smooth transit during this festive period.

In a strategic move, ECoR has arranged for enhanced rail connectivity from numerous Odisha locales and neighboring states, including Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The plan covers distant districts, facilitating easier access to the festival grounds.

With a substantial increase from last year's 315 special trains, ECoR encourages passengers to stay informed about schedules and seat availability via official channels as the festival nears.

