Honoring a Fallen Hero: Naik Pawan Prajapati's Heroic Farewell

Naik Pawan Prajapati, a 28-year-old Indian Army soldier, tragically died in an accident while deboarding a train in Assam. His body was cremated with full state honors in his village, Kherkheda, Jhalawar. The ceremony witnessed heartwarming tributes and was attended by notable dignitaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:48 IST
soldier
  • Country:
  • India

A poignant farewell was given to Naik Pawan Prajapati, a courageous 28-year-old soldier of the Indian Army, who lost his life in an accident at a railway station in Assam. The accident occurred as he was deboarding a train late Thursday, resulting in fatal injuries.

The solemn cremation took place in Prajapati's native village of Kherkheda, Jhalawar, with full state honors. His five-year-old son ignited the funeral pyre from the lap of his grandfather, a poignant moment that touched the hearts of all present.

The procession, adorned with patriotic fervor, saw the soldier's tricolor-draped body being carried over eight kilometers from Asnawar to Kherkheda. Dignitaries, including MPs and MLAs, joined countless others in paying tribute to the fallen hero, thus bidding him a respectful adieu.

