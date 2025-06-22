Honoring a Fallen Hero: Naik Pawan Prajapati's Heroic Farewell

A poignant farewell was given to Naik Pawan Prajapati, a courageous 28-year-old soldier of the Indian Army, who lost his life in an accident at a railway station in Assam. The accident occurred as he was deboarding a train late Thursday, resulting in fatal injuries.

The solemn cremation took place in Prajapati's native village of Kherkheda, Jhalawar, with full state honors. His five-year-old son ignited the funeral pyre from the lap of his grandfather, a poignant moment that touched the hearts of all present.

The procession, adorned with patriotic fervor, saw the soldier's tricolor-draped body being carried over eight kilometers from Asnawar to Kherkheda. Dignitaries, including MPs and MLAs, joined countless others in paying tribute to the fallen hero, thus bidding him a respectful adieu.