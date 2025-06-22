Left Menu

Pawan Kalyan Challenges 'Fake Secularism' at Massive Hindu Conference

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan criticized those targeting the Hindu faith under the guise of secularism and freedom of expression. At the Muruga Bhakthargal Maanadu conference, Kalyan emphasized the importance of respecting all religions and defending Hindu beliefs against perceived unfair criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 22-06-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan took a strong stance against 'fake secularists' who he claims are targeting the Hindu faith in the guise of freedom of expression. Speaking at the 'Muruga Bhakthargal Maanadu,' a conference held in Tamil Nadu, Kalyan called for mutual respect among all religions.

Kalyan emphasized his identity as a 'committed Hindu' amidst growing concerns over the portrayal of Hindus in the secularism debate. He argued that the principle of secularism was being twisted to create a narrative against Hinduism, while advocating for equal respect for Christianity and Islam.

The conference, organized by the Hindu Munnani, saw participation from various Hindu organizations and political leaders, including members of AIADMK and BJP. Kalyan condemned past derogatory remarks made against Hindu deities, specifically referring to the ridicule of the 'Kanda Sashti Kavacham' hymn and urged people to protect dharma.

