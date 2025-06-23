Left Menu

Legacy of Spheres: Remembering Arnaldo Pomodoro

Arnaldo Pomodoro, renowned Italian sculptor famed for his bronze spheres, has died at 98. His works adorn places like the Vatican and the UN. Pomodoro's art reflected external beauty versus internal complexity. His contributions spanned sculptures, theatrical sets, and academia, making significant cultural impacts worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 23-06-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 20:37 IST
Arnaldo Pomodoro, a titan of contemporary Italian art, passed away at the age of 98, leaving behind a legacy of thought-provoking bronze spheres. His foundation confirmed his death on Monday, noting he died peacefully at home in Milan, just a day shy of his 99th birthday.

Pomodoro's work, celebrated for its captivating juxtaposition of polished exteriors and intricate, sometimes chaotic interiors, adorns public spaces around the globe. Notably, his creations grace the Vatican Museums' Pigna Courtyard and the United Nations headquarters in New York, each telling a story of human fragility and interconnected complexity.

Beyond his iconic spheres, Pomodoro's artistic repertoire included designing theatrical sets and educational pursuits at prestigious institutions like Stanford University. His multifaceted career has left an indelible mark on the art world, enlivening public spaces and inspiring global audiences with his vision of a 'wounded' yet hopeful world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

