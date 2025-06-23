Left Menu

Air India Crash: Victim Identification Progress

Eleven days after the Air India crash, officials have identified 259 victims, with the majority being Indian nationals. DNA tests and facial features aid in identification. Out of the victims, families have received 256 bodies, and several nationalities are involved, including British, Portuguese, and Canadian.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 23-06-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 21:37 IST
Air India Crash: Victim Identification Progress
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Air India plane crash, authorities have successfully identified 259 victims, predominantly from India, with the support of DNA testing and facial recognition. This has allowed 256 of the deceased to be returned to their grieving families.

The Ahmedabad civil hospital reports ongoing efforts to repatriate the bodies of three British nationals, exemplifying the international scope of the tragedy. DNA testing has been crucial, as many bodies were heavily damaged, complicating the identification process.

The victims include 199 Indians and numerous others from the UK, Portugal, and Canada. Comprehensive efforts continue to honor and return all individuals to their respective loved ones, highlighting the extensive national loss and the international nature of this sorrowful event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025