Air India Crash: Victim Identification Progress
Eleven days after the Air India crash, officials have identified 259 victims, with the majority being Indian nationals. DNA tests and facial features aid in identification. Out of the victims, families have received 256 bodies, and several nationalities are involved, including British, Portuguese, and Canadian.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of the Air India plane crash, authorities have successfully identified 259 victims, predominantly from India, with the support of DNA testing and facial recognition. This has allowed 256 of the deceased to be returned to their grieving families.
The Ahmedabad civil hospital reports ongoing efforts to repatriate the bodies of three British nationals, exemplifying the international scope of the tragedy. DNA testing has been crucial, as many bodies were heavily damaged, complicating the identification process.
The victims include 199 Indians and numerous others from the UK, Portugal, and Canada. Comprehensive efforts continue to honor and return all individuals to their respective loved ones, highlighting the extensive national loss and the international nature of this sorrowful event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Air India
- crash
- victims
- DNA
- British
- Portuguese
- Canadian
- identification
- Ahmedabad
- plane
ALSO READ
UCL India Summer School: Shaping Future Leaders at The British School New Delhi
British School Delhi Hosts Transformative UCL Summer Program for Future Innovators
UCL India Summer School at The British School: Fostering Future Innovators
Emma Raducanu Leads British Surge at Queen's Club
Australia’s Strategic Moves Ahead of the British & Irish Lions Series