Air India Crash: Victim Identification Progress

In the aftermath of the Air India plane crash, authorities have successfully identified 259 victims, predominantly from India, with the support of DNA testing and facial recognition. This has allowed 256 of the deceased to be returned to their grieving families.

The Ahmedabad civil hospital reports ongoing efforts to repatriate the bodies of three British nationals, exemplifying the international scope of the tragedy. DNA testing has been crucial, as many bodies were heavily damaged, complicating the identification process.

The victims include 199 Indians and numerous others from the UK, Portugal, and Canada. Comprehensive efforts continue to honor and return all individuals to their respective loved ones, highlighting the extensive national loss and the international nature of this sorrowful event.

