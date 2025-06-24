Left Menu

The Silence of the Voice of America: Legal Battle Overlays and Future Uncertain

A federal judge is demanding more information from the government on whether it is complying with an order to preserve Voice of America (VOA). Layoff notices sent to over 600 employees and cuts at the US Agency for Global Media spark debate over the administration's adherence to congressional mandates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 24-06-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 00:55 IST
The Silence of the Voice of America: Legal Battle Overlays and Future Uncertain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pivotal legal development, US District Judge Royce Lamberth is seeking further clarification from the government regarding its adherence to an order preserving Voice of America (VOA). The judge raised concerns on Monday about unreported layoff notices affecting more than 600 employees, questioning the administration's commitment to maintaining the broadcaster.

Brenda Gonzalez Horowitz, an attorney for the Justice Department, insisted the government is complying with the order 'in good faith.' However, plaintiffs' attorney William Schultz contended the administration has ignored the mandate to restore VOA programming in accordance with its congressional funding, leaving its workforce largely on administrative leave for over three months.

Meanwhile, cuts within the agency responsible for VOA have resulted in over 85% of its employees losing their jobs since March. Kari Lake, senior advisor to the agency, described the layoffs as efforts to dismantle bureaucratic inefficiencies. As the administration has yet to provide a detailed plan to ensure compliance, the future of VOA remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025