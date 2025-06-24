The Silence of the Voice of America: Legal Battle Overlays and Future Uncertain

In a pivotal legal development, US District Judge Royce Lamberth is seeking further clarification from the government regarding its adherence to an order preserving Voice of America (VOA). The judge raised concerns on Monday about unreported layoff notices affecting more than 600 employees, questioning the administration's commitment to maintaining the broadcaster.

Brenda Gonzalez Horowitz, an attorney for the Justice Department, insisted the government is complying with the order 'in good faith.' However, plaintiffs' attorney William Schultz contended the administration has ignored the mandate to restore VOA programming in accordance with its congressional funding, leaving its workforce largely on administrative leave for over three months.

Meanwhile, cuts within the agency responsible for VOA have resulted in over 85% of its employees losing their jobs since March. Kari Lake, senior advisor to the agency, described the layoffs as efforts to dismantle bureaucratic inefficiencies. As the administration has yet to provide a detailed plan to ensure compliance, the future of VOA remains uncertain.

