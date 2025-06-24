Left Menu

Star of 'The Chosen' Visits Vatican for Special Screening

Jonathan Roumie, known for his role as Jesus in 'The Chosen,' visited the Vatican. He spoke at an event preceding a special screening of the fifth season. The internationally acclaimed series focuses on the life of Jesus Christ, with the new season expected to be released in July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 02:27 IST
Star of 'The Chosen' Visits Vatican for Special Screening
actor

Jonathan Roumie, the actor renowned for his portrayal of Jesus in the hit television series 'The Chosen,' made a notable visit to the Vatican this week.

Roumie participated in an event that set the stage for a special screening of an episode from the show's upcoming fifth season.

The series, which gives an in-depth look at the life of Jesus Christ, will debut its new season to audiences worldwide in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025