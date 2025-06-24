Star of 'The Chosen' Visits Vatican for Special Screening
Jonathan Roumie, known for his role as Jesus in 'The Chosen,' visited the Vatican. He spoke at an event preceding a special screening of the fifth season. The internationally acclaimed series focuses on the life of Jesus Christ, with the new season expected to be released in July.
Jonathan Roumie, the actor renowned for his portrayal of Jesus in the hit television series 'The Chosen,' made a notable visit to the Vatican this week.
Roumie participated in an event that set the stage for a special screening of an episode from the show's upcoming fifth season.
The series, which gives an in-depth look at the life of Jesus Christ, will debut its new season to audiences worldwide in July.
