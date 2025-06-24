Star of 'The Chosen' Visits Vatican for Special Screening

Jonathan Roumie, the actor renowned for his portrayal of Jesus in the hit television series 'The Chosen,' made a notable visit to the Vatican this week.

Roumie participated in an event that set the stage for a special screening of an episode from the show's upcoming fifth season.

The series, which gives an in-depth look at the life of Jesus Christ, will debut its new season to audiences worldwide in July.

