Double Feature: Women Lead the Charge with 'Nikita Roy' and 'Maa'

In a landmark moment for female representation in cinema, actor Sonakshi Sinha lauds the simultaneous release of two women-led films, 'Nikita Roy' and 'Maa'.

Set to hit theaters on June 27, 'Nikita Roy' is a psychological thriller exploring themes of superstition and reality, directed by Sonakshi's brother, Kussh S Sinha. It signifies a stride towards empowering narratives, aligning with Sonakshi's career-long advocacy for strong female roles in movies like 'Akira', 'Dahaad', and 'Heeramandi'.

Sonakshi asserts, "It's empowering to be able to shoulder a film." With projects like her Telugu debut, 'Jathadhara', and the series 'Heeramandi' in the pipeline, she's in a formidable phase of her profession.

