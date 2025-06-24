Left Menu

Double Feature: Women Lead the Charge with 'Nikita Roy' and 'Maa'

Sonakshi Sinha celebrates the rare occurrence of two female-led films, 'Nikita Roy' and 'Maa', premiering concurrently. 'Nikita Roy', a psychological thriller directed by Kussh S Sinha, features Sonakshi as an investigator. It highlights strong female narratives, a theme Sonakshi passionately advocates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:40 IST
Sonakshi Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark moment for female representation in cinema, actor Sonakshi Sinha lauds the simultaneous release of two women-led films, 'Nikita Roy' and 'Maa'.

Set to hit theaters on June 27, 'Nikita Roy' is a psychological thriller exploring themes of superstition and reality, directed by Sonakshi's brother, Kussh S Sinha. It signifies a stride towards empowering narratives, aligning with Sonakshi's career-long advocacy for strong female roles in movies like 'Akira', 'Dahaad', and 'Heeramandi'.

Sonakshi asserts, "It's empowering to be able to shoulder a film." With projects like her Telugu debut, 'Jathadhara', and the series 'Heeramandi' in the pipeline, she's in a formidable phase of her profession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

