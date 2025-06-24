Left Menu

Antara River Cruises Charts New Waters with Luxury Vessels on Brahmaputra

Antara River Cruises has signed a contract with Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited to construct two luxury river cruise vessels for the Brahmaputra River. This development will mark India's debut on the global river cruise map, enhancing cultural tourism and promoting the 'Make in India' initiative.

Updated: 24-06-2025 16:17 IST
Antara River Cruises, India's leading luxury river cruise operator, has forged a new partnership with Hooghly Cochin Shipyard Limited for the construction of two state-of-the-art cruise vessels. This initiative aims to boost river cruising on the Brahmaputra River, placing India on the global river cruise map.

The agreement was signed by Sanil Peter, CEO of Hooghly CSL, and Raj Singh, Founder and Chairman of Antara River Cruises, in the presence of dignitaries from the Cochin Shipyard Limited. This strategic collaboration pledges to enhance cultural tourism and create new revenue streams from the untapped river cruise market.

The new vessels will meet high standards of luxury, safety, and sustainability, marking a significant milestone under the Inland Vessels Rules, 2022. The initiative also supports the 'Make in India' campaign, underlining India's capacity to design and construct globally competitive ships.

