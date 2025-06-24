Amitabh Bachchan Strikes Back: A Social Media Showdown

Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood's legendary actor, remains highly active on social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter) and Tumblr, bridging connections with his massive fan base. Known for his sharp wit, Bachchan doesn't shy away from handling trolls, often responding with humor and wisdom to critics and naysayers.

Recently, a social media user criticized a cybercrime awareness caller tune featuring Bachchan's voice. The actor, in signature style, replied with a quip, "Ji haan huzoor, main bhi ek prashansak hoon. Toh??" (Yes, sir, I'm a fan too. So??). When another netizen suggested he cease his phone messages, Bachchan wittily redirected the responsibility to the authorities, saying he merely followed government instructions.

Facing age-related jibes such as being called senile, Bachchan countered with grace, citing a traditional saying that age brings wisdom. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Bachchan was recently seen alongside superstar Rajinikanth in 'Vettaiyan'. Looking ahead, he is slated to collaborate with Deepika Padukone in the upcoming remake of 'The Intern', continuing his dynamic presence in cinema.

