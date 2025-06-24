Left Menu

Film Industry's Drug Dilemma: A Call for Stronger Governance

Actor-politician Seeman highlights the rampant use of drugs in the film industry, following actor Srikanth's arrest. Seeman emphasizes the need for government intervention to curb drug availability and misuse, which also affects educational institutions. He asserts that drugs remain prevalent because of official negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai(Tn) | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:38 IST
Film Industry's Drug Dilemma: A Call for Stronger Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Actor-politician Seeman has pointed to the widespread use of drugs in the film industry, following the arrest of actor Srikanth on drug-related charges.

Seeman, the former filmmaker and chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi, expressed pity for Srikanth, describing him as 'helpless' and suggesting that many in the film industry use drugs.

He called for government action to tackle the issue, noting that drugs often spread with official knowledge and are even accessible near schools and colleges. Seeman believes more arrests could highlight the extent of the problem and drive change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025