Film Industry's Drug Dilemma: A Call for Stronger Governance

Actor-politician Seeman has pointed to the widespread use of drugs in the film industry, following the arrest of actor Srikanth on drug-related charges.

Seeman, the former filmmaker and chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi, expressed pity for Srikanth, describing him as 'helpless' and suggesting that many in the film industry use drugs.

He called for government action to tackle the issue, noting that drugs often spread with official knowledge and are even accessible near schools and colleges. Seeman believes more arrests could highlight the extent of the problem and drive change.

