Film Industry's Drug Dilemma: A Call for Stronger Governance
Actor-politician Seeman highlights the rampant use of drugs in the film industry, following actor Srikanth's arrest. Seeman emphasizes the need for government intervention to curb drug availability and misuse, which also affects educational institutions. He asserts that drugs remain prevalent because of official negligence.
Actor-politician Seeman has pointed to the widespread use of drugs in the film industry, following the arrest of actor Srikanth on drug-related charges.
Seeman, the former filmmaker and chief coordinator of Naam Tamilar Katchi, expressed pity for Srikanth, describing him as 'helpless' and suggesting that many in the film industry use drugs.
He called for government action to tackle the issue, noting that drugs often spread with official knowledge and are even accessible near schools and colleges. Seeman believes more arrests could highlight the extent of the problem and drive change.
