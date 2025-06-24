E-commerce's Impact on Social Bonds: A Cultural Perspective

During a recent discussion, Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), articulated concerns over the weakening of social bonds due to e-commerce and market-driven lifestyles. Speaking on Ashok Modak's book 'Integral Humanism', he emphasized that India's cultural fabric has always embraced independent thinking, unlike rigid Western ideologies.

Hosabale criticized the transactional nature of modern commerce, exemplified by online shopping, for eroding traditional community relationships. He drew comparisons between past marketplaces, where trust and personal relationships thrived, and modern e-commerce platforms that offer convenience at the cost of human connection.

The RSS leader advocated for a society that harmonizes with nature and prioritizes human values over mere transactions. He praised Bhutan's Gross National Happiness model as an alternative to Western economic indices, underscoring the need for a philosophical approach to development that fosters compassion and compatibility.

