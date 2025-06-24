Left Menu

E-commerce's Impact on Social Bonds: A Cultural Perspective

Dattatreya Hosabale of the RSS highlights concerns about e-commerce and market-driven lifestyles diminishing social connections. He stresses the importance of traditional community relationships and humanistic values. He criticizes Western ideologies and advocates for nature-integrated living and value-driven education, citing Bhutan's Gross National Happiness model as a viable alternative.

During a recent discussion, Dattatreya Hosabale, General Secretary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), articulated concerns over the weakening of social bonds due to e-commerce and market-driven lifestyles. Speaking on Ashok Modak's book 'Integral Humanism', he emphasized that India's cultural fabric has always embraced independent thinking, unlike rigid Western ideologies.

Hosabale criticized the transactional nature of modern commerce, exemplified by online shopping, for eroding traditional community relationships. He drew comparisons between past marketplaces, where trust and personal relationships thrived, and modern e-commerce platforms that offer convenience at the cost of human connection.

The RSS leader advocated for a society that harmonizes with nature and prioritizes human values over mere transactions. He praised Bhutan's Gross National Happiness model as an alternative to Western economic indices, underscoring the need for a philosophical approach to development that fosters compassion and compatibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

