Buffy Reboot: Old Faces, New Stories

Sarah Michelle Gellar, famously known for her role in the original 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', expressed her desire to see original characters return in the reboot, according to Variety.

In Vanity Fair Italia, Gellar indicated a balance between old and new characters is sought, with a lighter tone than the original series' later seasons. She emphasized giving space for new narratives while hoping to resurrect some beloved characters.

Hulu is progressing towards a sequel series, with Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the lead. Gellar will not only appear in the pilot but also take on a recurring role. Chloe Zhao directs the pilot, with Nora and Lila Zuckerman heading the writing and production. Dolly Parton joins as an executive producer.

(With inputs from agencies.)