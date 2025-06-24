Left Menu

Buffy Reboot: Old Faces, New Stories

Sarah Michelle Gellar anticipates a vibrant revival in the upcoming 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' reboot. Variety highlighted her hope for a mix of original and new characters. Hulu is advancing a sequel series, featuring Ryan Kiera Armstrong, with Chloe Zhao directing and a stellar team of producers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:37 IST
Buffy Reboot: Old Faces, New Stories
Sarah M Gellar (Photo/Instagram@sarahmgellar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Sarah Michelle Gellar, famously known for her role in the original 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', expressed her desire to see original characters return in the reboot, according to Variety.

In Vanity Fair Italia, Gellar indicated a balance between old and new characters is sought, with a lighter tone than the original series' later seasons. She emphasized giving space for new narratives while hoping to resurrect some beloved characters.

Hulu is progressing towards a sequel series, with Ryan Kiera Armstrong as the lead. Gellar will not only appear in the pilot but also take on a recurring role. Chloe Zhao directs the pilot, with Nora and Lila Zuckerman heading the writing and production. Dolly Parton joins as an executive producer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025