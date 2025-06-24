President Murmu's Screening of 'Sitaare Zameen Par': A Step Toward Inclusion

President Droupadi Murmu took a significant step towards promoting diversity and inclusion by attending a screening of the film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

The film is notable for its portrayal of real people living with neurodivergent conditions and aims to convey essential messages of diversity, equity, and inclusion. This aligns with the President's advocacy for broader acceptance and understanding of diverse communities.

Acclaimed filmmaker and actor Aamir Khan, who produced and stars in the film, joined President Murmu for the event. Earlier in the day, Khan met with Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, underscoring the mutual interest in fostering inclusivity through art and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)