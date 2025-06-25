Left Menu

Pharrell Williams Unveils Indian-Inspired Louis Vuitton Collection at Paris Fashion Week

Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton men's creative director, showcased an Indian-inspired spring-summer 2026 collection at Paris Fashion Week. Held at the Pompidou Centre, the show featured pleated trousers, embellished workwear, and models adorned with eclectic patterns. Notable attendees included Beyonce, Jay-Z, and LVMH's Bernard Arnault.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 04:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 04:34 IST
Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams, the men's creative director at Louis Vuitton, unveiled his spring-summer 2026 collection with a vibrant showcase that drew inspiration from India. The event, set against the backdrop of the Pompidou Centre in Paris, captivated an audience eager to witness the fusion of cultural aesthetics.

High-profile attendees, including entertainment powerhouses Beyonce and Jay-Z, as well as LVMH's Chairman Bernard Arnault, added a layer of glitz to the proceedings. The show kicked off with a live orchestra, setting the stage for models who gracefully displayed loose trousers, striped coats, and intricate workwear designs.

The collection's standout features included bags and jeans adorned with elephant and palm tree motifs, alongside suits paired with bold, leather flip-flops. A highlight was a model showcasing a purple acrylic trunk, while the Voices of Fire choir provided an energetic performance. The event marked the first day of Paris Fashion Week, which continues amidst economic uncertainties as brands aim to attract cautious consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

