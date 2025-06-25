Mamata Banerjee's Digha Visit: Rath Yatra Participation & Preparations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to travel to Digha on Wednesday to participate in the Rath Yatra ceremony at the newly constructed Jagannath temple, according to a senior official. Initially planned for Thursday, the visit was rescheduled after a weather review.

The Rath Yatra is slated for Friday, with Banerjee expected to assess the temple's preparations upon her arrival in Digha. Her involvement underscores the significance of the cultural event, drawing attention from across the state.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister is also likely to attend the 'Netra Utsav', a significant festival occurring just before the Rath Yatra. This festival celebrates the reemergence of Lord Jagannath and his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra to the public eye after a two-week retreat post-Snana Yatra.

