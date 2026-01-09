ED Seeks CBI Probe: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Allegedly Impedes Raids
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has petitioned the Calcutta High Court to initiate a CBI investigation against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior police officials for allegedly obstructing raids on the political consultancy firm I-PAC amidst a coal scam-linked money laundering case. The court is scheduled to hear the plea on Friday.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has requested the Calcutta High Court to commence a CBI probe into the involvement of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and top police officials in hindering raids conducted by the agency.
The raids targeted the Kolkata-based political consultancy firm I-PAC and its director as part of a money laundering investigation linked to a coal scam. The ED has accused Banerjee and her aides of impeding the search and confiscating evidence.
The ED's petition includes demands for the immediate seizure of digital devices and records allegedly taken illegally. As the Calcutta High Court prepares for a hearing on Friday, the agency seeks to secure crucial evidence and continue its inquiry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
