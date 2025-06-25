Game-Changer: COD Mobile's New Web Store Revolutionizes Indian Market

Activision has announced the debut of the Call of Duty®: Mobile (COD:M) Web Store in India, presenting an enhanced gaming experience for one of the world's largest markets. This new platform is set to provide Indian gamers with more options and better deals, including localized payment solutions.

India stands as the second most significant market globally for mobile gaming, with over 590 million active gamers. The introduction of COD:M's Web Store aims to further amplify the game's reach, offering players more accessible transactions and exclusive rewards that are tailored to the local community.

With features like UPI support that cater directly to Indian gamers' payment habits, the Web Store offers seamless, secure transactions and special COD Points discounts. These efforts underline Activision's dedication to engaging with the Indian gaming audience and fostering strong community connections through collaborations with influencers and creators.

