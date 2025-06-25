Prime Video Announces Thrilling Renewal for 'The Traitors' Season 2

Prime Video announced on Wednesday the renewal of 'The Traitors' for a second season, following the breakout success of its Indian adaptation. The reality series, recognized globally for its BAFTA and Emmy Awards, has captured significant attention since its India debut on June 12.

The show's format involves secretly selecting traitors at the outset, while the remaining contestants must work together to unmask them. Notable participants include Anshula Kapoor and Ashish Vidyarthi, among others, with host Karan Johar bringing the show to life.

Nikhil Madhok, Director and Head of Originals at Prime Video India, expressed excitement over the show's impact and the upcoming season. Sabrina Duguet of All3Media International praised the collaboration with Prime Video, acknowledging the format's success and popularity. The series continues to receive praise for its blend of thrill and celebrity drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)