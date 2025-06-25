Bollywood's Cinematic Vision for Jammu and Kashmir

Bollywood director Raj Kumar Santoshi held a significant meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to explore the potential of promoting film-related activities in the region.

Santoshi was joined by Pradeep Sharma and Rahul Nehra from the Citara Group, as per an official spokesperson.

The Citara Group laid out ambitious plans to develop a film city in Srinagar and introduce a cinema hall and film museum in Pahalgam, aiming to strengthen the cinematic footprint in the Valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)