Left Menu

Bollywood's Cinematic Vision for Jammu and Kashmir

Bollywood director Raj Kumar Santoshi met with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to discuss boosting film activities in the region. Santoshi, along with Citara Group's leaders, proposed establishing a film city in Srinagar and a cinema hall and film museum in Pahalgam to enhance cinematic presence in the Valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:44 IST
Bollywood's Cinematic Vision for Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood director Raj Kumar Santoshi held a significant meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to explore the potential of promoting film-related activities in the region.

Santoshi was joined by Pradeep Sharma and Rahul Nehra from the Citara Group, as per an official spokesperson.

The Citara Group laid out ambitious plans to develop a film city in Srinagar and introduce a cinema hall and film museum in Pahalgam, aiming to strengthen the cinematic footprint in the Valley.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025