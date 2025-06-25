'Chicago Fire' Welcomes Brandon Larracuente as New Season 14 Regular

Brandon Larracuente is the latest addition to the 'Chicago Fire' cast, stepping in as a series regular for the upcoming 14th season. This casting change follows the departures of Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett, known for their roles as Ritter and Sam Carver, respectively. Their exit, however, remains unexplained in the show's storyline, raising questions about how their characters will be written off.

Larracuente's recent work includes the Prime Video drama 'On Call,' which was executive produced by Dick Wolf. Despite the show's strong backing, it will not be returning for a second season. Larracuente is also recognized for his performances in 'The Good Doctor,' 'Party of Five,' '13 Reasons Why,' and 'Bloodline.'

'Chicago Fire' is produced by Universal Television in partnership with Wolf Entertainment, with executive producers like Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski, Andrea Newman, Reza Tabrizi, and Matt Whitney steering the helm. As the series gears up for its new season, audiences eagerly anticipate how the character dynamics will shift with Larracuente's arrival.

(With inputs from agencies.)